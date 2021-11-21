Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $33.21 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

