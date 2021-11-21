Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $34.70 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,533 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $34,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 714,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

