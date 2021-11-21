Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $35,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

