Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,553 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Credit Suisse Group worth $35,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $9.79 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

