Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 32,740 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

