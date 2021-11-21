Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 91,002 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of APA worth $36,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

