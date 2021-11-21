Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 325,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,848. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZG. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

