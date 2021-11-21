Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 29th

Paringa Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Paringa Resources stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Paringa Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Paringa Resources alerts:

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development mineral properties. It holds interest on Buck Creek Mine Complex, which consists of Poplar Grove and Cypress Mines. The company was founded by David Chapman on February 27, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Paringa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paringa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.