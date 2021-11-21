Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

