PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post sales of $6.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $190.96 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

