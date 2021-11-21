PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

