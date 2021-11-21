Peak Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,449 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

PCT opened at $12.55 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.