Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWD. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Shares of EWD stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

Ishares

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.