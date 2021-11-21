Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

