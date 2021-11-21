Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

