Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $9.86 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

SCHP stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.