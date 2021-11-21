Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.05 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.09.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

