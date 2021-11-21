Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

TSE:PPL opened at C$41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.85. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.97.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

