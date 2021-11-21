Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 14th total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PENN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,116,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

