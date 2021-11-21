PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.85 Million

Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $21.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $92.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $480.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.