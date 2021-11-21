Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 13,000 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,327,000 after purchasing an additional 282,296 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.