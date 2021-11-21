Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 4,200 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.21.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.