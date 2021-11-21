Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $758,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $498.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

