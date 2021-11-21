Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 24,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 45.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 553,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

EPRT opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

