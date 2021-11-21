Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $658,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.