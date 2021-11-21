Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $720,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.