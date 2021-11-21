Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $892,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $379.34 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.21 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,169 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

