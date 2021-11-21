Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $892,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ILMN opened at $379.34 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.21 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,169 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
