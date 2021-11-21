Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.36.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $257.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.24 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

