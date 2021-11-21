Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 1,253 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,253 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $21,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40.

Shares of PSNL opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Personalis by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

