Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LON:POG opened at GBX 22.26 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Petropavlovsk has a one year low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £880.89 million and a PE ratio of 55.65.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

