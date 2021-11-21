PetroShale (PSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE:PSH opened at C$0.41 on Friday. PetroShale has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

