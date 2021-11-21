Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $100.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NYSE:PSX traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $69.64. 4,692,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

