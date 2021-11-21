Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 592,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 273,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,393,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

