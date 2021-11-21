Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.31 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

