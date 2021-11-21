Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

