Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 28.7% in October

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pintec Technology by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,806. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

