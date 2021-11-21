Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.58. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $13.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $16.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $23.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,909,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.