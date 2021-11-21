Piper Sandler Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $360.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day moving average of $251.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

