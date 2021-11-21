Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.63

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.63 and traded as high as $91.42. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $91.13, with a volume of 57,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

