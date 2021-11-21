PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

AGS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 227,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,657. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in PlayAGS by 38.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

