PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 379.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

