Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Sells $3,062,500.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PII opened at $119.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

