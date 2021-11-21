Portion (PRT) Price Tops $0.0118

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Portion has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $10,694.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,711,982 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.