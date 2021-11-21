PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

