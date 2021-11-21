Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

