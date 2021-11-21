Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $748.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

