Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 666 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.56.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.