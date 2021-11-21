Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,969 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,601,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

