Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,677 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,666,000 after buying an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

