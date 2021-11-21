Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD opened at $291.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

